Park City Mountain latest resort to postpone opening day due to lack of snow

PARK CITY, Utah — Advising guests to "hang tight," Park City Mountain became the latest Utah ski resort to postpone its opening day due to a lack of snow.

The resort was scheduled to welcome skiers to the slopes on Friday, but moderate temperatures have kept the mountains clear of the precious snow that puts smiles on the faces of those who trek to the state.

In its postponement message on Monday, the resort didn't even attempt to put out a new opening target date.

"Our snowmaking experts have been chasing every cold snap and firing up the snow guns whenever they can, and we are so proud of their around-the-clock work. The moment the weather cooperates, we’ll be ready to bring the mountain back to life," the resort said.

Park City is hardly alone in adjusting its schedule. Brian Head Resort was set to open on November 7, only to postpone until November 21, and there's no word on whether that date will be met.

Where's the snow? Utah ski resorts continue to push back opening dates:

While weather conditions are certainly getting more "wintery" across Utah, temperatures are having a tough time cracking the mid-40-degree floor, making it difficult to keep snow on the runs.

Video shared by Park City Mountain showed most of its property lacking a distinct white color signifying snowfall.

"Our team is keeping a close eye on the forecast and watching for that perfect snowmaking window," officials with Park City Mountain shared. "We’ll share an update as soon as we know when winter is ready to roll out the white carpet, and we’re able to welcome everyone back to the mountain.

"Hang tight, winter’s just taking the scenic route to Park City."