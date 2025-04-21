Park City Mountain reflects on 2024-25 ski season as final day of season approaches

PARK CITY, Utah — There’s the saying, “all good things must come to an end.”

Park City Mountain's ski season ends on Monday. Guests and resort employees say there were some highs and lows this season.

The ski patrol strike back in late December lasted nearly two weeks into early January.

John Kanaly, communications manager for Park City Mountain, feels they were able to bounce back.

“We had a start to the season that wasn't what we wanted to have with the strike. We were happy to put that behind us, come out of it and work really hard for the rest of the season to make sure that everyone visiting the mountain could have just a great time,” Kanaly said.

Weather was another factor this season, with there not being as much snowfall. All of the terrains were able to stay open, however, which didn’t put a damper on Ellen Eiriksson’s ski season.

“I always wish there was more snow, Eiriksson said, “but it's been such a fun season anyway, getting out and enjoying the scenery.”

It is no vacation for the ski resorts during the summer months, though.

“We have more lifts than any other resort in the nation, so we have a very rigorous maintenance cycle that we go through just to keep all of those lifts in top condition,” Kanaly said.

Construction for the Sunrise Gondola will also begin this summer, which will improve how guests get up the mountain.

“When we reach this point of the year, it's sort of that bittersweet moment, because skiing is so tied to the identity of this area,” Kanaly said.

But guests are already looking forward to the next ski season.

“I am so excited to up my day count again, maybe play hooky a little more and get out during the week,” Eiriksson said.

Young skier Douglas Glod thinks next season will be even bigger and better.

“Going even bigger, we went up there, but I want to go even higher up there,” he said.

While it has yet to be determined what day Park City Mountain will open its ski season back up again, it usually opens up in mid-November.