Post Malone drops $1200 tip at Cottonwood Heights Pizza Hut

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — The Pizza Hut in Cottonwood Heights is known for serving up hot slices, not for being a celebrity hot spot. Of course, that was until one of the biggest superstars on the planet showed up looking to place an order.

Just 30 minutes before employees were set to open on Saturday morning, a knock on the door came from a very familiar face.

"I didn't think it was him at first, and then I opened the door," said shift manager Kolby Aguila.

But it was "him," as in Post Malone.

"He asked me, 'Are you guys open?' Aguila recalled. "I said, we're open for you, man! I was starstruck. I honestly couldn't believe it, to be honest."

Once inside, Posty didn't hold back, ordering 3 medium cheese pizzas, an extra large cheese pizza, 24 boneless wings, and a large cheesesteak.

While other stars and their entourages may fancy the hoity-toity pizza joints that feature high-end pies, it was no surprise that Post Malone arrived at Pizza Hut.

"He said he loves Pizza Hut," Aguila said.

While waiting for his order, Posty, who has made Utah home for years, talked with employees and took pictures, impressing fans like Aguila during the visit.

"He was honestly such a genuine man," the manager shared. "I had a good conversation with him while his pizzas were in the oven. He was just asking me things about life."

Once the pizzas and wings were boxed up and ready to go, the singer shared another big surprise in the form of a $1,200 tip.

"I looked at him, I said, like, I was shocked. I was, like, I couldn't take that, and he handed me it," Aguila said, adding that he gave his coworker $400 of the massive gratuity.

"He's a pretty cool man."