Program to give $800 for e-bike purchases along Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Anyone along the Wasatch Front looking to hop on an e-bike to get around can receive up to $800 to purchase a bike as part of a state program.

Residents in Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele, Utah and Weber counties are eligible to take part in the program offered by the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, which is looking to reduce toxic emissions.

"Gas-powered transportation and vehicles are responsible for about half of the pollution along the Wasatch Front. Replacing just a fraction of gas-powered car trips with an e-bike can help you save money on gas, enjoy a more fun commute, and improve air quality," said the department.

Applications are now being accepted, with 2,000 voucher spots being offered on a first-come, first-served basis. According to the agency, "income-qualified" applicants will receive $800 to purchase an e-bike from a local store, while other applicants will receive $400.

Approved applicants will receive a voucher via email and must purchase their bike from a participating store within two weeks. Free training will also be offered to approved applicants by the end of the month.