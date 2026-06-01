Former Real Salt Lake goalkeeper sues club, players over hazing accusations

SALT LAKE CITY — A former Real Salt Lake goalkeeper, who was a teenager when he joined the club, is suing the team, players and Major League Soccer over alleged hazing incidents that he claims led him to attempt suicide.

Jeffrey Dewsnup signed a four-year contract at the age of 16 with Real Salt Lake in December 2020. In his $100 million lawsuit. Dewsnup claims four players and a coach "engaged in sexualized conduct" toward him almost immediately.

Players Aaron Herrera, David Ochoa, Tate Schmitt and Justin Glad were named in the lawsuit, along with former goalkeeper coach Ignacio Hernandez.

Among the conduct called out by Dewsnup include the players exposing their genitals toward him, and making comments about the teen's genitalia. Dewsnup also accused the players of "striking" his "naked buttocks with a ball" while he was undressed.

The players "participated in a 'game' in which they repeatedly attempted to hit [Dewsnup's] naked buttocks with a ball, laughing and taunting [Dewsnup] when he expressed discomfort. [Dewsnup] was forced to dodge the ball while naked," the lawsuit described.

Despite Dewsnup claiming his parents reported the issues to team management, they allege the club did nothing to stop the behavior, and added that Ochoa would "constantly make threats toward Mr. Dewsnup and do everything to make him uncomfortable."

The lawsuit accuses Real Salt Lake, MLS and the U.S. Soccer Federation of failing to implement special rules for Dewsnup as a minor, and that RSL did not give him or his parents "any training on how to report child abuse. According to the family, RSL required the 16-year-old to shower and change in the locker room with the adult players.

Dewsnup alleges Hernandez was "aggressive" toward him, and was "forced to work and train while injured and harassed" by the coach. Dewsnup said at the time, he was fearful of Hernandez's anger and verbal abuse.

In April 2022, Dewsnup attempted suicide as a result of the alleged abuse, the lawsuit claims, and that Real Salt Lake failed to investigate or report the abuse.

Now 22 years old, Dewsnup left the team and suffers from "post‑traumatic stress disorder, severe emotional distress, and permanent loss of his soccer career."

None of the players included in the lawsuit, nor Hernandez, is a current member of Real Salt Lake.

In a statement to the Salt Lake Tribune, officials with Real Salt Lake said the club "takes any claims related to athlete safety extremely seriously,” adding that the team "will vigorously defend itself through the legal process.”