Protest planners opted against using hired security, off-duty Salt Lake City police officers

SALT LAKE CITY — On the permit filled out ahead of the "No Kings" protest in Salt Lake City earlier this month, organizers with 50501 opted against using private security or off-duty Salt Lake City police officers for the event in which one person was killed.

The Demonstration Permit Application obtained by FOX 13 News detailed plans for the protest to begin at Pioneer Park on June 14 and end outside the city's federal building following a march between the two locations.

During the march, bystander Afa Ah Loo was shot and killed by bullets fired by a volunteer "peacekeeper" who was shooting at a man, Arturo Gamboa, seen carrying an AR-15 rifle.

According to the application, protest organizers wrote that they would staff the event with 30 volunteers and expected a total of 1,000 attendees. It's estimated that over 10,000 people were actually involved in the protest and march.

Shots are heard fired in the video below during the downtown SLC shooting (Courtesy: Carl Moore):

The application asks those filing for a permit: Are you planning to use any of the following security options? With "Hire Private Security," "Hire Off-Duty SLC Police Officers," and "None" as the only responses.

50501 organizers chose "None."

Despite not firing his weapon, Gamboa was arrested on the night of the Ah Loo shooting and faced possible charges of murder. However, after being held in jail for nearly a week, Gamboa was released when the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office failed to file official charges. The office is still determining whether charges will be filed against anyone involved in the fatal shooting.