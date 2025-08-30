Provo homeowners, others in Utah County owe more in property tax than previously believed

PROVO, Utah — Officials with Provo City and Utah County announced Saturday that due to a recently discovered error, homeowners will owe more on property tax than what was shown on their bill.

The county commission said the county auditor told them about the error on this year's property tax bill.

"The Commissioners were stunned to learn that this mistake would result in higher tax bills," the announcement read. "The Commission is deeply disappointed by this error and finds it unacceptable."

The error will "primarily" impact property owners in Provo, but officials said other cities in Utah County may also see "slight increases."

It was not stated exactly what the error was, nor how large the increase in property tax will be.

County commissioners said they and the auditor's office will try to mitigate the impacts of this error. They will also set up "safeguards" to prevent such an accident from happening in the future.

The county promised to keep "accurate and timely communication" with residents, as well as individual cities and school districts.