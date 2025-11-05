‘Restaurants are tough’ Downtown SLC businesses close their doors amid rising costs

SALT LAKE CITY — You may have noticed that several bright signs over your favorite restaurants have gone dark. Over the past few months, several Salt Lake businesses have announced they are closing their doors.

Local business owner Derek Kitchen opened Laziz Kitchen in 2016 and expanded the restaurant over the past few years, adding locations in Millcreek and Downtown Salt Lake City.

“Restaurants are tough, even in the best of times,” Kitchen said.

This year brought a whole new set of challenges for him and his staff.

“A business that focuses on Mediterranean food, we import a lot of our goods,” Kitchen said. "Whether it’s pomegranate molasses or the aluminum we use in our takeout containers. So many items that you see on our menu have their roots abroad. The inflation itself took a lot out of us, and the tariffs really brought us to our knees, to be honest with you.”

Because of those costs, along with downtown construction, Kitchen said they’ve had to close two of their three locations. Their 900 South location will remain open.

Laziz Kitchen isn’t the only food business that is struggling. Chubby Baker owner, Ying Nance, said all three of their locations are closing. Their last day open will be on November 9.

"Costs of goods have gone up like 35% and payroll has gone up like 39%,” Nance said. "We make everything in-house, and that’s kind of like how we are different than donut places, and it's really time-consuming, which is why I say payroll has a big factor in it as well.”

The Salt Lake Area Restaurant Association is hearing those same concerns from several other local businesses. Their Executive Director, Michelle Corigliano, said restaurant owners are seeing a rising cost for goods similar to those in grocery stores.

“Just in recent months, businesses are seeing a nosedive, and I think it’s directly related to the overall economy. People are getting laid off, there are furloughs, I think people are getting nervous,” Corigliano said. "People are going out but not going out as often, so that’s really affecting independently owned restaurants.”

Corigliano hopes more people shop local and support their local restaurants ahead of the holidays.

Even with the slow foot traffic and changing economy, Derek Kitchen said they’re still grateful for the community they’re surrounded by.

“Our hope is that while it is really heartbreaking that we had to close one restaurant, I’m proud we have our original location,” Kitchen said. “We’re looking to not only cut costs, but we’re looking to double down on our roots and get back to the basics.”

Other closures in the Salt Lake City area include Current Fish & Oyster and Undercurrent on November 8, Pizza Bar back on September 27, and Tandoor Indian Grill’s Millcreek location on September 28.