Sister of man found dead in Jordan River asks public for help finding answers

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Nine months after her brother’s body was recovered from the Jordan River, her search for answers has become a public plea for help.

The body of Phillip Smith, 33, was found in the river last June. The South Salt Lake Police Department is investigating, but with the cause of death still officially unknown, his family is dealing with a painful lack of closure.

“Continuing to just hit that wall has become more emotionally devastating almost than the loss in general,” said Vanessa Lowrie, Smith’s sister.

Body found in Jordan River in South Salt Lake

Jordan River body found

Lowrie, who lives in Oregon, said she has been frustrated by the slow pace of the investigation. She noted that Smith’s death certificate reported an unknown cause and that toxicology reports showed no drugs or alcohol in his system.

“I know something happened to him. He didn’t deserve that. I just want to figure out what happened to him,” said Lowrie.

Lowrie described her older brother as the “funniest person, always happy” and said their bond was more like best friends. Now, she is driven by the need to find answers for Smith’s young daughter.

“I don’t want her to get older and wonder what happened to my Dad,” said Lowrie.

While the case is not considered cold, the family's experience resonates with advocates for victims.

“What these families go through when they don’t have answers. It’s just unimaginable,” said Karra Porter, cofounder of the Utah Cold Case Coalition. “Families can’t move past these things until they have the answers.”

Lowrie is now asking for anyone who may have seen or been in contact with her brother in his final days to come forward. She hopes their information can help create a timeline of his last moments.

“Could they help us out with a timeline together for his last couple of days?” Lowrie asked. “To see who he was around the most.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Salt Lake Police Department.