Teen killed in Tooele County DUI accident remembered as young man with 'promising future'

RIVERTON, Utah — The 16-year-old boy killed in a weekend crash that led to the DUI arrest of another teen is being remembered as a loving son, brother and friend.

Connor Russell was killed early Sunday after being thrown from a pickup truck that had veered off State Route 36 in Tooele County. Jaxon Douglas-David Wood, 18, was arrested for driving under the influence and automobile homicide after registering a Blood Alcohol Content of .18.

Russell and Wood were returning home from a bonfire at the time of the crash.

In multiple fundraisers posted to GoFundMe, friends and family shared memories of Russell as someone whose "kindness and laughter touched everyone who knew him."

"His sudden passing has left a void in our hearts that can never be filled," one fundraiser said.

GoFundMe Connor Russell



Another fundraiser is focused on raising money to help Connor's mother, Brooke, with funeral expenses.

"Conner was a bright, fun, and loving young man with a promising future ahead of him," the page read. "His life was taken far too soon, leaving a void that can never be filled."

The Jordan School District confirmed that Russell was a student at Riverton High School. Because district schools are currently on spring break, grief counselors will be available at the high school when students return to class on Monday.