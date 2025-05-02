Third pedestrian in 16 days struck by vehicle while in Roy crosswalk

ROY, Utah — For the third time in just over 2 weeks, a pedestrian attempting to cross a street in Roy has been struck by a vehicle.

All three pedestrians who were hit were in crosswalks at the time of their incidents.

On Friday, a woman was crossing 1900 West 4400 South when she was hit by a driver turning left. The woman suffered some abrasions and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Police said the man driving the vehicle remained on the scene after the incident.

11-year-old hospitalized after being hit by car while riding scooter:

Utah 11-year-old hospitalized after being hit by car

The accident occurred at the same location and crosswalk where an 11-year-old boy riding a scooter was hit by a vehicle on April 16. The boy was airlifted to the hospital, where he was originally in a coma but has since regained consciousness and is not longer in ICU.

Woman struck crossing Roy road, driver flees the scene:

Driver who struck Roy woman turns himself in, booked into jail

Earlier this week, a 77-year-old woman was crossing at a different location in Roy when she was hit by a car that fled the scene. The driver, Jose Salgado-Rivera, an active military service member, turned himself in on Thursday and was arrested for leaving the scene of a crime.