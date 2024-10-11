Trader Joe's opens new location in Sugar House

SALT LAKE CITY — Trader Joe’s opened its fifth location in the Beehive State on Friday, Oct. 11 in Sugar House. The new location at 2160 S. 700 East is in a building that previously housed a Pep Boys auto parts store and is on the same block as Dee’s restaurant.

The supermarket chain’s other Utah locations are in Orem, Cottonwood Heights, Draper, and 400 South in Salt Lake City. Trader Joe’s first announced the Sugar House store in March.

For Salt Lake City resident Lindsay Vognar who was present at the new location’s grand opening, the store’s location is the main draw.

“We are so excited,” said Vognar. “It’s so nice to have another location alternative to Downtown.”

During Friday’s opening, there was a ribbon cutting and a band. Store manager Nick Golfinopoulos also encouraged guests to pay close attention to the store’s artwork and theme, which he says is a nod to the new location.

“The new store is a culmination of a lot of handwork from our crew to build a neighborhood store," said Golfinopoulos. “And if you look around and you see all the murals of art they highlight all the landmarks, all the things that are going to resonate with the community here in Sugar House."

Around the store guests can find artwork of the Tracy Aviary, Sugar House Park, and a replica of Dee's famous spinning sign but with a Trader Joe’s twist.

The 10,600 sq. ft. store is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Trader Joe's is only closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas, and New Year's Day.