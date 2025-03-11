University of Utah considers new arena for Utes athletics

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah is considering a new arena for the school's athletics teams and other events as part of a larger initiative to transform the entire campus.

In a letter to Utes fans, Athletics Director Mark Harlan explained the reason for a possible move away from the Jon M. Huntsman Center and that a location for the new arena is still not known.

"We will have the opportunity to explore a completely reimagined in-venue experience to serve our athletics programs and our great fans who support our teams," wrote Harlan, adding that the process of building a new arena would take several years.

Should a move towards a new arena be finalized, the Huntsman Center will remain the home for Utah's basketball, volleyball and gymnastics programs. The university's basketball and gymnastics practice facilities will remain in their current locations even if a decision is made to build an arena.

Since opening in 1969, the Hunstman Center has hosted multiple sporting events, including the 1979 NCAA Tournament championship game between Michigan State and Indiana State.

The arena project would just be one of several proposed by the university's Board of Trustees to bring "college town magic" to the campus. In the proposal, the campus would be split into six districts and become more campus-focused rather than a commuter school.

“This is the highlight of this new plan and the largest change — a focus on building a college town not only for students, but also for faculty and staff, where we can engage together and build community in a very different way,” University of Utah President Taylor Randall said. “Let’s roll up our sleeves and start executing now.”