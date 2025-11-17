Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Utah judges, court employees threatened following redistricting ruling

Disappointed in Utah congressional map decision, some GOP threaten impeachment
SALT LAKE CITY — In the aftermath of a judge's ruling last week that dramatically altered Utah's redistricting maps, multiple judges and court employees have received threats, according to the Utah Judiciary.

In a statement Monday, the Judiciary condemned those threats and urged people to approach their concerns with civility, respect and constructive dialogue.

Third District Judge Dianna Gibson rejected a map put forth by the Utah State Legislature, instead choosing a map that she claimed did not favor a political party. That decision was immediately met with derision by some Republicans, including some who called for the judge to be impeached.

Rep. Matt MacPherson (R-West Valley City) posted to social media minutes after the decision, accusing Gibson of a "gross abuse of power."

While law enforcement hasn't stated that there have been increasing calls for violence against Gibson, the Judiciary says any such threats would be unacceptable and dangerous.

"Any conduct aimed at causing fear for a ruling or undermining the safe operation of the justice system strikes at the heart of the rule of law. Such actions endanger not only the individuals targeted but the functioning of the justice system itself," the Judiciary wrote.

"Though the Utah Judiciary does not comment on the specifics of any threats made toward judges or court employees, we acknowledge that such incidents have recently occurred," the Judiciary wrote. "We call on everyone to approach concerns involving the courts with civility, respect, and constructive dialogue."

Plaintiffs in the case that led to the Gibson decision pushed back on threats of impeachment against the judge, saying the response was merely sour grapes. "I hope that they are merely the initial throes of disappointment of the legislature being disappointed that they've lost, and not something that they would actually pursue as a form of political reprisal because that would be damaging to our democracy," said attorney David Reymann, who represented the Utah League of Women Voters in the lawsuit.

