Vaccinations surge in Salt Lake County ahead of flu season

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Health Department has remained busy as people head in to get both their flu and COVID-19 immunizations this season.

For some, like Jerry Sempeck, who has been getting the COVID-19 vaccine since it first became available, immunizations have become a regular part of their healthcare routine.

“It’s important for me not only to protect myself but to protect others," said Sempeck.

Because access has become a key topic for patients like Sempeck, he was relieved when he walked into Carethera Pharmacy to get his latest dose after pharmacists were given the go-ahead last month to administer COVID-19 vaccines without a doctor's prescription.

“I didn’t know if it was going to be available or not, so recently it’s been a little bit uncertain," Sempeck said. "I’m really glad that I’m able to get this today.”

Kaleem Mohammed, the pharmacy manager at Carethera, has noticed a shift in vaccination trends this season. He's seen more people come in for a flu shot than for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“In the years past, I have noticed that everyone was trying to get a COVID shot," said Mohammed, "but now I noticed that only those who are above 55 and those who have underlying health conditions... they’re getting COVID shots.”

Mohammed believes one reason for that might be availability, noting that “the flu shots are more readily available compared to COVID shots."

The Salt Lake County Health Department has also been busy, administering more than 2,800 flu shots since Sept. 15.

Troy Davis, a nurse supervisor for the health department, reports they have administered 1,400 COVID-19 vaccinations in the last month, which is a significant number, although a drop from previous years.

“That same time frame in 2024, we were at 3,100, and in 2023 we were at 2,700," said Davis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting vaccinated in September or October for optimal protection.

“That gives you good protection through the holidays," explained Davis, "that way your body has built up protection by the time you’re hanging out with all of your relatives."