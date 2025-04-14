Video shows driver escaping seconds before train smashes into vehicle in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Newly released video shows the harrowing moments of a woman who was able to get out of her vehicle with help from a Good Samaritan before her vehicle was struck by a train.

The surveillance video taken from a nearby business late Saturday night in Springville clearly shows the woman being led away from the vehicle just seconds before the train arrived and smashed into it.

The unidentified driver became stuck at the railroad crossing at 400 North and 400 West. She remained in her vehicle for a few minutes before calling for help. Brinindune Taylor was behind the woman and noticed the issue, jumping out to help moments before disaster.

Springville Fire and Rescue. Photo shows aftermath of accident involving train and vehicle in Springville on Saturday, April 12.

"I was just going to try to get her off, you know. But then, shortly after, I went to the driver's side and spoke to her, maybe even before I could see the lights of the train," Taylor said Monday when describing the scene.

Taylor said he was just at the right place at the right time.

"I was just going to a friend's house," he said. "It was about 9 p.m., I live about two blocks from the train tracks and I noticed a car that shouldn’t be on the train tracks."

In the video, the train can be heard blowing its horn loudly and numerous times before the incident.

"Truly, I think it was God’s will, just really good timing," Taylor shared. "I’m glad I recognized it in the moment. Once the train started coming, I told her, 'You’ve got to get out and we’ve got to go!'"

Springville Fire Department Chief Henry Clinton said the woman was on 911 when Taylor arrived and seemed resistant to leave.

"The dispatchers were asking her to get out of the vehicle and, in the process, heard the warning bells going off, so we knew it was coming and told her to get out, and we had a Good Samaritan there to help," Clinton explained.

The chief added that anytime someone finds themselves stuck on a railroad track to get out immediately.

"Get out of the car because that can be replaced, right? Obviously, lives cannot."

Springville Fire and Rescue also commended the train engineer after the accident in which no one was injured.

"A great job by the BNSF Engineer also saved her life, due to his attentiveness and quick action. The BNSF supervisor said it is not normal to slow as fast and as safely as he did, feathering 5 engines brakes," the department shared.