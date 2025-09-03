Video shows Salt Lake City police officer shoot, kill civilian's dog

SALT LAKE CITY — An officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department shot and killed a dog last week, and video from a neighbor's doorbell camera shows what happened.

SLCPD confirmed Tuesday that the dog died after being shot by the officer near 1625 S. Main Street. They said the officer had "stopped to speak to a group of people" but had no further background information.

The department says the officer fired his weapon after the dog "charged" at them.

FOX 13 News obtained footage from a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera (seen above). It shows the officer pulling up in their patrol vehicle, then running over to the side of the road. A dog is then seen running toward the officer, barking, at which point the officer draws their weapon and fires three shots while backpedaling.

SLCPD says the incident is under investigation.