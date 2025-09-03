Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Video shows Salt Lake City police officer shoot, kill civilian's dog

SLCPD officer shoots dog (Video via Julie Ingham)
SLCPD officer shoots dog (Video via Julie Ingham)
Posted
and last updated

SALT LAKE CITY — An officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department shot and killed a dog last week, and video from a neighbor's doorbell camera shows what happened.

SLCPD confirmed Tuesday that the dog died after being shot by the officer near 1625 S. Main Street. They said the officer had "stopped to speak to a group of people" but had no further background information.

The department says the officer fired his weapon after the dog "charged" at them.

FOX 13 News obtained footage from a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera (seen above). It shows the officer pulling up in their patrol vehicle, then running over to the side of the road. A dog is then seen running toward the officer, barking, at which point the officer draws their weapon and fires three shots while backpedaling.

SLCPD says the incident is under investigation.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere