Wasatch County to review indictment of Sheriff Jared Rigby

HEBER CITY, Utah — Wasatch County officials will review the recent indictment of Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby to review what actions, if any, can be taken.

Rigby and former Summit County Sheriff Dave Edmunds were indicted earlier this week, with Rigby charged with obstruction of justice and making a false written statement.

Both Rigby and Edmunds pleaded not guilty to charges connected to actions the men allegedly took during Rigby's recent reelection campaign and the prosecution of Kouri Richins. Rigby lost his reelection bid and will step down in January.

Grand jury indicts Wasatch County sheriff, former Summit County sheriff:

Grand jury indicts Wasatch County sheriff, former Summit County sheriff

In a statement to FOX 13 News, Wasatch County officials said they were aware of the indictment and "recognize the seriousness of this matter and the importance of maintaining public trust."

While the county will look into the indictment, leaders admitted there are few actions they can take under state law.

"Our priority is the safety and well-being of Wasatch County residents, and our focus is on keeping law enforcement and public safety services running without interruption," the county wrote in its statement.

The indictment brought against Rigby and Edmunds was heavily redacted, with a hearing set for next month to determine whether charging documents for the men can be released.