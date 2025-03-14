What does Utah bill banning Pride flags have to do with Sundance's future?

PARK CITY, Utah — What does a bill banning Pride flags in schools and government buildings have to do with the Sundance Film Festival in Park City? Right now, it has many wondering if it could be the final kick that boots the world-renowned event to another city.

According to a Deadline article, an unidentified festival "insider" said House Bill 77 "goes to the heart of the community Sundance has worked years and years to develop.”

Utah State Sen. Dan McCay (R-Riverton) shared the article on social media with the quote "Bye Felicia," saying Sundance doesn't fit in Utah anymore, and claiming it supports porn, anti-LDS themes, and "alternative lifestyles."

While House Bill 77 awaits the signature of Gov. Spencer Cox after it passed through the recent Utah legislative session, locals who could be impacted by the festival's possible departure spoke about its potential impact.

“Sundance grew out of Park City, but Park City also grew from Sundance and they’ve kind of worked off of each other,” explained Meyer Gallery fine art consultant Anna Sterling.

According to Sterling, the festival kicks off the start of the busy season for the city's retailers, bringing in people from across the world to support local businesses and enjoy different films.

“It’s an icon for us as well as them,” added Monty Coates.

Coates owns Southwestern Expressions, which has sat across the street from the Meyer Gallery for more than three decades, so he knows a thing or two about change.

“As it grew, the city has really worked with [festival organizers] to coordinate growth and work with growing pains,” he said.

But Sundance has a big decision: will it stay in Utah or move to Boulder or Cincinnati?

“Gosh, I have no idea," Coates answered when asked what Sundance will decide. "I think your guess is as good as mine.”

As the bill sits on the governor’s desk, it’s worrying local businesses about the potential impact.

“Well, it threatens safe spaces for sure," said Sterling. “It is really disheartening and scary.”

As an art consultant, Sterling says the diversity Sundance brings is the most important part of its role to the Park City community.

“As somebody who makes their livelihood off commission, that is big," she explained. "It is a huge time of year for us. But I see it more as just the importance of diversifying, bringing in new ideas and making people think in new and critical ways.”

While no one is sure about the future of Sundance, Sterling says it’s expected to impact the community in more ways than one.

“Don’t take away the good parts.”