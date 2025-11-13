With new shopping center, Tooele's retail growth is just getting started

TOOELE, Utah — The new Founders Pointe retail center has been open for only two months, but it's already seeing consistent business.

"I think overwhelming people are very excited,” said John Perez, the economic development director for Tooele City.

Perez said the center had nearly a million visitors within its first two months of opening.

“I think that’s what blew our mind,” he said. “Not only top five in the state of Utah, but if you compare it nationwide, it cracks the top 50 neighborhood retail centers in the entire nation.”

Perez says individual stores have seen remarkable success.

“The new Chili's had the busiest grand opening at a visitor count at any Chili's in the entire nation," he said. "The Ross location had the fifth-largest grand opening of any in the country."

This development is a reflection of Tooele's rapid expansion.

"In Tooele City, we’ve grown about three to four percent every year since 2000, and if you look at the county growth, it’s the fastest in the entire state,” said Perez.

For locals, the new center is a game-changer — especially with the holidays approaching.

“Super exciting for us to have something here, and then our tax dollars will benefit the community here,” said Sharlynn Mueller, a Stansbury resident who was out shopping on Wednesday.

Shoppers are particularly looking forward to avoiding trips into the Salt Lake Valley.

“I love that it’s here because it beats going all the way back down into Salt Lake,” said Marie White, an Erda resident also shopping on Wednesday.

Mueller agreed, adding that it's “great to have Black Friday that we don’t have to fight traffic to get to.”

The convenience is a major draw. Residents listed Bath & Body Works, Five Below, and Hobby Lobby as some of their new local favorites.

“It’s just so much more convenient if I’ve forgotten something, especially with Joann’s closing. It’s really nice to have Hobby Lobby here,” said Mueller.

As a former board member for the chamber of commerce, she added that she is "very attuned to the effect on business here and to getting more businesses and growing that area.”

The growth at Founders Pointe isn't finished.

"Just last week we got Cafe Zupas to sign, and some other large names are in the mix too,” said Perez.

Next month, a new Smith's Marketplace is set to open on Dec. 6.

“The fact that people won’t have to go to Salt Lake or other areas just for their basic necessities — we have everything and more now," said Perez.

The city said it’s not just locals who are shopping at the new center, but out-of-town visitors as well.

“Love the convenience. It’s exciting to see us growing. We have that here now, and it kind of makes us feel like, ‘Oh, we’re a city,’” said Mueller.

And while residents are celebrating the new additions, some are already hoping for even bigger retailers.

“I want a Costco. I love Costco,” said White.