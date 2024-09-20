You've been warned! More 'booms' scheduled for tonight in Utah... kind of

MURRAY, Utah — Unlike the Tooele Army Depot, a local high school has been considerate enough to warn northern Utah residents about the possibility of loud "booms" in the area.

Military officials apologized Thursday for failing to give a heads-up ahead of detonation operations at the depot that alarmed thousands in the Salt Lake Valley.

Instead of making the same mistake, Murray High School is warning locals about the possibility of more explosions Friday night at the school's football game.

Because it's homecoming at the high school, the Utah Army National Guard is bringing its cannon to the game and will be firing blank rounds.

"This cannon will fire and be loud," the school posted to social media. "Obviously, this will be firing blank rounds. Please inform neighbors and others in the community tonight, that if they hear a loud boom tonight, it will be the cannon."

Thanks to the school's advisory, there is no need to panic.