Officials ask Utahns to be safer while target shooting to prevent wildfires this season

SALT LAKE CITY — As the outdoor temperatures rise, Utah officials are sounding the alarm on preventable wildfires caused by target shooting.

Starting Wednesday, the Utah Department of Natural Resources is asking people who shoot outdoors to use paper targets on wood stakes or cardboard. DNR officials explained that since January, there have been 21 fires across the state from firearms.

“Over this past weekend, I responded to and investigated three different fires that were started by target shooting. Two of them were started by people who were shooting steel targets,” said Tooele County Fire Warden Dan Walton.

With a Red Flag Warning going into effect for much of the state this week, Tooele County officials are asking people who shoot outdoors to start taking precautions.

"Since mid-May, we’ve had — just in Tooele County alone — eight fires start from shooting,” said Tooele County Assistant Fire Warden Trever Whiting.

They're asking people to refrain from using any steel to avoid sparking a fire.

“Verify what kind of ammunition you are shooting. Avoid the steel jacketed or the steel cord ammunition that could cause a greater chance of fires,” said Sgt. Nicholas Yale with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

Tooele County Fire was also out Wednesday, reminding people to not shoot at explosive or steel targets.

"It is illegal in Tooele County to shoot exploding targets,” said Yale.

Instead, they recommend aiming for paper targets on wooden stakes or cardboard boxes.

"Make sure you’re aware of what’s holding your targets,” said Whiting.

Another tip they shared is to pay close attention to where you’re setting up targets.

"Be aware of your background, make sure there’s no steel, no rocks, no vegetation within probably 20 feet of that area, or if not more,” said Whiting.

They're aiming for fewer wildfires this summer by asking people to take preventative measures.

“We want to help the public use public lands, but to use the public lands responsibly,” said Jennifer Hansen with the Bureau of Land Management.