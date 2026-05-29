Man sentenced in Ogden Canyon accident that killed company CEO, daughter

OGDEN, Utah — A man convicted of killing a company CEO and his daughter in a 2024 accident in Ogden Canyon was sentenced Friday.

Michael Love was hauling a bulldozer on State Route 39 on July 6, 2024, when the equipment dislodged from his tow truck and fell onto an oncoming vehicle. Lifetime Products CEO Richard Henderickson and his 16-year-old daughter, Sally, were killed when the machinery sheared off the family's vehicle.

Officials said Love had failed to properly secure the bulldozer he had been towing.

Earlier this year, a jury found Love guilty on multiple counts, including Negligent Homicide and Aggravated Assault.

On Friday, Love was sentenced to serve 1-15 years in jail on the Aggravated Assault charges, and 364 days for each of the Negligent Homicide charges. He was also sentenced to 0-5 years for one count of Obstruction of Justice and 364 days in custody for another.

The sentences will be served consecutively.