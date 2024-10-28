Man arrested in connection to deadly July 6 accident in Ogden Canyon

OGDEN, Utah — Officials with Utah Highway Patrol have confirmed to FOX 13 News that they have arrested Michael Love in connection to a deadly accident that took place on July 6th in Ogden Canyon.

The accident happened on State Route 39, when a tow truck was heading east while hauling heavy equipment. As it attempted to turn, the equipment dislodged and fell onto a SUV killing two people inside.

The victims were Lifetime Products CEO and president, Richard Hendrickson, and his daughter Sally. The other three passengers in the vehicle, Hendrickson's wife and two other children were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Richard was more than a company leader - he was also a visionary and a friend to many within our business and the wider community," Lifetime Products says in their statement. "Above all this, though, was his caring focus on people, both within Lifetime and among its vendors and suppliers."

Michael Love has been booked into the Weber County Jail. He faces 2 counts of manslaughter, one count of aggravated assault, and two counts of obstruction of justice.