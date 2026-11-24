PROVO, Utah — If Bear Bachmeier, it will be a very "Blue Christmas," as in BYU blue and a long run in the College Football Playoffs.

To get everyone stoked for the upcoming holiday and football success, the Cougars' quarterback joined BYU Vocal Point, the school's a cappella group, for a take on the Elvis classic.

The group shared a snippet of Bachmeier taking the lead on "Blue Christmas" ahead of the song's official release Friday.

OUT THIS FRIDAY! Shoutout to our guy @bearb47 for helping us out with this one! 🔵🎄 #fyp #bluechristmas #bearbachmeier #christmas #viral https://t.co/3DXtmysoN1 — BYU Vocal Point (@BYUVocalPoint) November 23, 2026

As great as Bachmeier has been on the gridiron since arriving on campus, his skills on the stage and microphone are almost as inspiring. The 20-year-old has never shied away from showcasing his melodious voice, often performing at smaller performances and retirement homes to entertain residents.

Of course, before Bear can dive headfirst into a winter wonderland of carols, he and his teammates have business to take care of, beginning with Saturday's final regular season game against Cincinnati.