Provo schools slated for closing no longer on the chopping block

PROVO, Utah — Four Provo elementary schools facing closure due to declining enrollment are no longer in danger of shutting their doors.

During a meeting last week, the Provo City School District said the option to close the schools was "off the table" following concerns shared by parents of students and community members.

The four schools that faced closure were Spring Creek Elementary, Franklin Elementary, Amelia Earhart Elementary and Canyon Crest Elementary.

"At this time, the Board has decided not to pursue any school closures or consolidations. If needed, we may revisit the issue in the future, but only after we have," the district said in a statement.

School district officials told FOX 13 News last month that the process to determine how to make up budget shortfalls began in 2024. Among the options considered by the district were reducing personnel, restructuring programs, adjusting school boundaries, and closing schools.

Caleb Price, the district's director of communications, acknowledged the public outcry over the possible school closures.

“The fact that people are so upset and worried about the schools being talked about for consolidation or closure is a good thing," Price said, "We want people to love the schools."