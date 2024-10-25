Salt Lake City firefighter critically injured in deadly wrong-way I-15 crash

COVE FORT, Utah — A Salt Lake City firefighter remains in critical condition after being involved in a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 in Millard County last week.

Andy Maxwell was in a Dodge truck with three juveniles early in the morning on Oct. 17 when a Toyota Corolla traveling southbound in the northbound lanes struck the truck head-on near the I-70 interchange.

One of the juveniles in Maxwell's truck was killed, as was the 55-year-old driver of the Toyota.

Since the incident, Maxwell has undergone three surgeries after being airlifted to Utah Valley Hospital, according to a GoFundMe page created to help raise money for his medical bills.

"Andy is more than just a firefighter and EMS worker - he's a hero," said the fundraising page. "For over 20 years, he's run toward danger while others ran away, always ready to risk his life to save others.

"But now, the man who has dedicated his life to protecting and caring for others is the one in need of help."

The Salt Lake City Fire Department shared a social media message with a link to the GoFundMe in hopes others will see his family's plea and help the father of three young children.

"Engineer Maxwell has dedicated his career to helping others through their toughest moments, and now he needs our help."