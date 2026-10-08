1 injured as DUI driver damages popular State Room venue

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was injured overnight after an alleged drunk driving incident sent a vehicle crashing into the popular State Room performance venue in Salt Lake City.

The incident involved two vehicles at 1:30 a.m., with one rolling over after being struck by the other at 638 S. South Street.

One vehicle crashed into the venue, causing considerable damage to the front of The State Room. No one was inside the building at the time of the incident

Police said one person suffered minor injuries, while the driver was arrested on DUI charges.

The State Room said it is assessing the damage before committing to upcoming shows.

"We're doing everything we can to get back up and running for the shows this weekend, but we ask for some patience and understanding as things may evolve," the venue posted. "We'll keep you all updated!"