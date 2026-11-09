Project Rainbow sets transgender flag distribution campaign record, feeling hopeful after midterms

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — They say a simple act can make someone feel seen.

More than 100 volunteers for Project Rainbow Utah distributed transgender flags to the homes of Utahns who wanted one, ahead of Transgender Awareness Week.

Ruth Silveira and her family have been volunteering for years now.

“I think all of us know what it feels like to be in a situation where we don't feel like we have someone who's got our back," she said. "Everyone's trying to learn who they are and what's best and how to make our community and our world a better place."

“You go down a neighborhood and you see flags lined up. That means a lot to people who are experiencing some of the most marginalization in our country currently," said Fane Harris, operations coordinator for Project Rainbow.

In recent years, the state of Utah has passed some controversial legislation regarding the trans community, including limitations on gender-affirming healthcare for certain groups, restroom mandates and the trans flag being banned on general government and public school property.

However, after several transgender and nonbinary candidates made history by winning midterm races in states like Georgia, Michigan and Alabama, their community is feeling hopeful.

“It's reflective of how many people just want to be better," Harris said. "Donors were at an all-time high for us this year, and I think that in regard to how we've been targeted a lot this year, there's just a lot of people who want to do better despite it.”

Project Rainbow set the record this year and distributed 1,701 flags, compared to 1,558 the year prior.

Previous years were even less, with 1,118 in 2024, 899 in 2023 and 493 in 2022.

Silveira hopes more representation will continue to be a positive step forward.

“I'm hoping that they will pay attention and they'll see that trans people are just like any other people," she said. "I think it's a learning process. I think people should be willing to open up their mind and their heart.”

Trans Awareness Week starts on Nov. 13. For more information on Project Rainbow, CLICK HERE.