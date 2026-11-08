Santa Shack still searching for home for Christmas season after relocation setbacks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Sugar House Santa Shack could be coming back to its original location after weeks of uncertainty about where the longtime Christmas tradition would call home.

The Santa Shack has been part of Sugar House for 80 years. But when FOX 13 News introduced viewers to owner and photographer Laurie Bray in October, she was looking for a new location after construction tied to the S-Line expansion forced the shack out of the parking lot where it had been located off Highland Drive.

Now, Bray said there's a possibility the Santa Shack could move back to Monument Plaza, near 2100 South and across from Barnes & Noble.

"There is a possibility," Bray said. "I have a couple great people in the city who are helping me, and they've reached out to the mayor's office."

Bray said the plaza's architectural plans included a designated spot for the Santa Shack when it was redesigned. She said several businesses on the plaza would also like to see it there.

Bray said the search for a new home has been stressful. Another potential location would have required modifying the structure, which stands nearly 18 feet tall.

A move to Monument Plaza would not require moving it very far, but Bray said she still needs approval from the mayor's office for a longer-term permit.

The Santa Shack has been part of generations of family Christmas traditions. When FOX 13 News first reported on its uncertain future in October, longtime visitor Kent Jackson talked about the memories his family has made there.

"I've loved to go by ever since I was a little boy," Jackson said.

His children and wife Wendy also shared with us then about how much this longtime landmark meant to them.

Bray said the community has offered plenty of ideas and suggestions since she shared the search for a new location on social media.

She's hoping to hear from the mayor's office sometime this coming week.

If the move is approved, she'll also need help relocating the structure and getting it decorated quickly for the holiday season.

Bray said she wants the Santa Shack to continue being part of families' Christmas traditions.

"Absolutely. I think a lot of people would be very sad if we were not," she said.