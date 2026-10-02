Why this world-recognized Salt Lake City restaurant had to close... for now

SALT LAKE CITY — Feldman's Deli has always been a popular place to grab a classic sandwich, like a Reuben or corned beef piled high, but it's never been so popular that it's been forced to close.

Until now.

The Salt Lake City deli that received world acclaim in the most recent Michelin Guide announced on social media that it will be closed Friday and Saturday because it has sold out of the restaurant's most popular items.

"You sold us out!" the deli wrote.

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Owners said its regular pastrami and corned beef delivery was running behind, and that without it, the restaurant would not have enough to keep up with demand over the weekend.

"Let’s be candid. We would rather close than compromise on quality," Feldman's wrote. "So we will be closed this weekend."

FOX 13 News Sign on door at Feldman's Deli in Salt Lake City on Friday, October 2, 2026.

Customers have always been accustomed to waiting for a Feldman's table, especially on the weekend, but ever since the deli was recognized by Michelin, the lines and waits have equaled those of some of the most exclusive restaurants in New York City and Paris.

But this weekend, there will be no wait. Or Reuben sandwiches.

"We'll be back when the good stuff gets here!" the deli wrote.