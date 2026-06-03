Salt Lake City woman charged with attempted murder after shooting at indoor playground

SALT LAKE CITY — The woman accused of shooting and critically wounding her ex-husband at a Salt Lake City indoor playground is officially facing attempted murder charges in the case. The Salt Lake County District Attorney, Sim Gill, announced the charges on Wednesday.

“Gun violence is unacceptable, much less in a business made to cater to kids. Our hearts go out to those who witnessed this alleged shooting,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.

Sarah Huda Elias, 34, faces charges of attempted murder or, in an alternative, two counts of felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury. She also faces 4 counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

On May 22, Salt Lake City police were called to Kids Empire at 1082 South and 300 West when they were told by employees that a man inside had been shot. Officers found the victim slumped over a bench and he was rushed to a hospital.

A witness allegedly told officers that they would find the person who had shot the gun behind the store with her children. Police located and arrested Elias.

As part of the investigation, detectives spoke to employees of the business, who told them that Elias and her children were regulars at the indoor playground.

On the day in question, one employee had allegedly overheard a contentious phone call between Elias and someone the employee believed to be her ex-husband. That employee asked Elias to keep the confrontation outside if her ex-husband showed up.

Some time later, the victim arrived at the business, and Elias asked the employee to watch over their children.

Before leaving the business, Elias allegedly turned to the employee and said, "Showtime," before putting on her shoes and walking towards her ex-husband.

Another employee told investigators that Elias and the victim were outside for about 15 minutes, arguing. At one point, the witness could hear the victim ask, "Are you threatening me?"

The witness told police that the victim returned to the business, looking scared, and asked them to call the police as Elias had just threatened him with a gun.

Later, police spoke to the victim, who explained that he and his ex-wife were going through a custody dispute. The victim stated that he found them at the indoor playground, and when they exited the business, Elias allegedly told him that everyone hated him and started physically assaulting him.

The victim claimed that during the altercation, he saw the gun on Elias but she struggled to cock it. That is when he claimed he ran back into the business to ask them to call the police.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from outside the business and say it showed Elias reaching for her waistband, and two loud shots can be heard on the recording. Afterwards, the victim can be heard saying he was shot and fighting with Elias.

When investigators conducted a trace on the firearm allegedly used in the shooting, they say they found Elias had purchased it a week before.

Sarah Huda Elias is being held without bail.