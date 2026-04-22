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Video shows unaware thief nabbed by Salt Lake City Police Drone Team

Drone video nabs Salt Lake City thief
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SALT LAKE CITY — A man believed to have stolen a cell phone from an apartment complex last week was no match for the "eyes in the sky" of the Salt Lake City Police Department's Drone Team.

The department released video of the team, titled FALCON 2, tracking the suspect with a drone before arresting him as he casually stood outside on a city sidewalk, unaware of what was about to occur.

Last Wednesday's incident began after a call came into dispatch from the apartment complex. Within minutes, the FALCON 2 team located the suspect, who was just standing outside a building.

A live link of the drone video feed allowed officers to take the man into custody.

According to the department, the stolen phone and drugs were recovered, and the suspect was found to have an outstanding warrant. He was booked for Class B Theft and Class A Possession of a Controlled Substance.

"This case highlights how drone technology helps oﬃcers respond faster, prevent crime,
and deliver justice for victims," the department posted to social media.

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