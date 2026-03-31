Arson ruled out as cause of 'castle' home fire in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Fire officials have ruled out arson as the cause of a fire that destroyed a large home on a massive estate in Cottonwood Heights last week.

Thursday's fire at the three-story home in the 2900 Block of Robidoux Road attracted plenty of attention as flames tore through the house that sits on the Willow Creek Country Club golf course.

Large fire burns through castle-like home in Cottonwood Heights:

Large fire burns through castle-like home in Cottonwood Heights

Unified Fire Authority believes the fire on the 6.9 acre estate was started accidentally, although how it was sparked has not yet been determined.

Officials also shared an explanation of what appeared to be an explosion from the top of the house that was caught on video. According to UFA, the explosion was likely caused by trapped gasses that occur, saying that smoke is essentially unburned fuel, and that when enough of it accumulates, it heats up and can cause an explosion.

Explosion is seen at Cottonwood Heights home in video below:

Cottonwood Heights Fire Explosion

No one was injured during the fire, and crews are still trying to assess the monetary damage to the home.