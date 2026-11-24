SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Students with the Bingham High School marching band are preparing to take their music from Utah to Hawaii for a special performance honoring the anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

The band has been invited to perform in the 85th anniversary Pearl Harbor Parade in Hawaii, an opportunity that will put the students on a national stage while representing Utah.

It’s a prestigious invitation, with only a select number of bands chosen, with no more than one representing each state, and students are putting in the work before they get there. During a recent practice, students spent hours rehearsing outside in the cold and taking laps to build up stamina for the amount of walking they'll do during the parade.

Bingham High School has received invitations to participate in the past, according to band director Darin Graber, but the band had never seriously pursued the opportunity. This year, parents got behind the idea and helped make the trip a reality.

In all, 78 students will make the trip on December 4, along with their parents.

"We don't do a lot of parade band stuff here at Bingham. In our summers, we let the kids have some time off because we have a pretty heavy competitive schedule in the fall," Graber said, “I think I think the kids are really excited, the parents are excited, it's a great honor to come and represent Utah and represent South Jordan and Bingham and the Bingham band.”

The excitement has been building among students, including the band's two drum majors.

"There were a lot of rumors going around like last season towards the very end that there was going to be that option," drum major Maren Christiansen said. "And all the seniors that were graduating were really mad, but everyone else was really excited at the opportunity."

Drum major Cooper McCullough said students are looking forward to more than just a trip to Hawaii.

"I think everyone is super excited not just to go to Hawaii, but it's a big opportunity for us to go, have this big performance, and there's a lot of meaning behind it as well," McCullough said.

Now, the students are counting down the days until they trade the Utah cold for Hawaii sunshine and get the chance to represent their school and state at Pearl Harbor.

The school is trying to get special permission for the students to get on base in Hawaii to see the U.S.S. Utah.

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