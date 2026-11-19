RIVERTON, Utah — Dozens of homes have been flooded and sewer systems disrupted after a water main break in Riverton on Thursday.

The water main break was first reported Thursday morning in the neighborhood near 13250 South and 2100 West.

Approximately 30 homes have been impacted by the flooding, according to the city, which has sent water into residential basements.

FOX 13 News Riverton neighborhood affected by water main break flooding on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

Disaster restoration companies are on site assisting with damage assessment, and city officials are on scene to work with homeowners dealing with flooding.

The flooding also washed gravel into sewer lines, impacting the overall system. The extent of the sewer damage has not been released.

City officials expect water service to be restored by 5 p.m.

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