SALT LAKE CITY — About half of all Flexible Spending Account (FSA) users forfeit more than $400 annually, and Americans collectively leave billions of dollars — estimated between $4.5 billion and $5.1 billion — on the table each year because of "use-it-or-lose-it" rules, according to data from the Wall Street Journal and Money Magazine.

For most FSA plans, Dec. 31 is the final day to spend your funds. If you don't use the money you contributed throughout the year, it is permanently forfeited back to your employer. American families lose an average of $441 per year simply by missing this deadline. Some employers offer a short grace period or a small carryover option, so it's important to know what you have and when it expires.

What are HSAs and FSAs?

A Health Savings Account (HSA) and an FSA are tax-advantaged accounts that let you use pre-tax money to pay for qualified medical expenses. An HSA is linked to a high-deductible health plan, while an FSA is typically offered through your employer.

"They're both tax advantaged accounts that are linked to a health plan benefit," Dr. Mike Woodruff, the executive medical director with Regence BlueCross BlueShield, said. "Really it's to get you to set aside money to pay for future healthcare costs."

One simple way to keep the two straight:

"FSA is a spending account. An HSA is a savings account, and it stays with you," Woodruff said.

What can you buy with an FSA?

You can use FSA funds for a wide variety of health care products and services for you, your spouse and your dependents. Check your plan's eligible items list first.

When in doubt, confirm before you buy.

"You can always check with your plan, check on the HSA card or the FSA card, call them and ask them, hey, is this covered?" Woodruff said.

Eligible expenses often include medical visits and telehealth, prescriptions and over-the-counter medications, vision and dental care, first-aid supplies, hearing aids, and everyday items like sunscreen and menstruation products.

General well-being items like vitamins and toothpaste are usually not covered.

What's the difference between an HSA and an FSA?

An HSA is a personal savings account you own, paired with a High-Deductible Health Plan (HDHP). Unused funds roll over year to year and never expire, the account stays with you even if you change jobs or retire, and you can invest the balance for tax-free growth. For 2026, contribution limits are $4,400 for an individual and $8,750 for a family, plus a $1,000 catch-up contribution if you are 55 or older.

An FSA is a workplace-sponsored account that doesn't require a high-deductible plan. It generally operates on a "use-it-or-lose-it" rule, though some employers offer a grace period or a small carryover limit (up to $680 in 2026).

The account is owned by your employer, so you generally forfeit remaining funds if you leave your job.

The full annual amount is available to spend on day one of your plan year.

Both accounts offer tax benefits, but the HSA stands out as a long-term financial tool.

"They're both tax free, so you put in the money, you don't pay taxes on them, and then you don't have to pay taxes when you take it out," Woodruff said. "And in the case of an HSA, that's really important because it can grow tax-free over the years and so it's actually a really good investment."

Why is December so important?

December is critical for FSAs and HSAs because of year-end forfeiture rules, deductible resets and tax windows.

For most FSA plans, Dec. 31 is the final day to spend your funds.

"At the end of every year, if you haven't used your money by the end of the year, by December 31st, it goes back to your employer, and there are some small exceptions to that," Woodruff said. "But it's really important to check with your employer what those rules are and know what they are."

HSA funds never expire, but December is still strategic for two reasons:



The "Last Month" Rule: If you enrolled in an HSA-eligible HDHP mid-year, as long as you are eligible on Dec. 1, the IRS allows you to contribute the entire maximum annual contribution for that year. You must remain enrolled in an HDHP through the following year to avoid tax penalties.

The Deductible Reset: Most deductibles reset on Jan. 1. If you've already met your deductible or out-of-pocket maximum, scheduling care in December means it's covered at a much higher rate — or entirely — before the reset.

What to do today

Verify the type of account you have and whether there are deadlines for spending the funds.

Log in to your account or call the number on your card, and ask how much is left, what your deadline is, whether you can carry money over, and about the claims deadline for receipts.

Talk with your employer's Human Resources (HR) or benefits team, as they control FSA availability and employer-sponsored HSA options.

Looking ahead, review what you spent this year and set a calendar reminder for late summer or early fall so you aren't rushed into last-minute appointments next year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.