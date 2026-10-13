Officer involved shooting in Murray injures man armed with firearm

MURRAY, Utah — A man armed with a firearm and believed to be suffering from a mental health issue was shot by a police officer in Murray early Tuesday.

The Murray Police Department responded to an area in the 5550 block of Yellow Fin Way and located the man with the firearm.

According to police, during an interaction on the scene, an officer fired their weapon, injuring the unidentified man, who was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

What led to shots being fired has not been released.

The Officer Involved Critical Incident protocol team has been activated and the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.