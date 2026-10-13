Skiing? Already? Utah resorts rejoice in early snowfall

BRIGHTON, Utah — Coming off such a miserable season, Utah resort employees had to be doing double takes Tuesday while seeing people on skis, enjoying a decent-sized snowfall.

Yes, Utah has seen considerable snow much earlier, but after one of the worst ski seasons in history, the latest gift from the skies was a reason to rejoice.

Watch snow falling live below at Brighton Resort:

Brighton Resort cameras showed nearly the entire base area covered in snow, with a few visitors getting in short "runs" despite the lifts not operating. Out in Summit County, it looked like mid-season, with mountain cameras showing a near-complete whiteout.

Nate Fillnow wasn't willing to wait to get up the hill. The founder of The Daily Pow website shared a social media video showing him skiing down a slope in Alta.

Video below shows skier making run at Alta Ski Resort:

Alta skiing with the Daily Pow

With the snow, the Utah Department of Transportation warned drivers heading up Big and Little Cottonwood canyons to prepare for varying conditions.