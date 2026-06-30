West Jordan woman finishes journey to help struggling airport worker

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Weeks after she watched a worker struggle on the tarmac of a California airport, a West Jordan woman completed her journey to help the stranger who captured her attention.

LaCinda Thackeray had traveled to Southern California for a funeral and was awaiting her return flight home when she noticed James Blair, a U.S. Navy veteran, limping while on the job at John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

Thackeray captured Blair's struggle on video and shared his extreme work ethic on social media, and then created a GoFundMe page to help the man she didn't even know.

The video of Blair and the GoFundMe went viral, and on Saturday, Thackeray returned to California to share with him the generosity displayed by people from all over the world.

In a surprise, Thackeray showed up at Blair's home and delivered a check for $174,000,

"It was like a full circle of what we started," said Thackeray of the visit, "and seeing the ending with how much was raised and just being able to see a smile and happiness has made my heart feel good."

"I can't say thank you enough. I mean, I don't know how many times I said thank you," Blair told Thackeray. "I will never forget you."

Blair said he's not ready to retire just yet, especially since his 90-year-old mother requires full-time hospice care, but shared how the check he received out of the blue will be a big help.

"Four months ago, I was almost ready to quit my job because we were running out of money," he said. "And, you know, it's kinda hard to pay caregivers when you barely make $2000 a month."

As he had many times during their weekend meeting, Blair expressed his gratitude for Thackeray's kindness, especially when it came at a low point in her own life.

"I mean, I'm sorry you had to come to California for a bad thing," said Blair, "but you ended up with a good thing."