Provo bridge safety project honors UVU student killed in unsolved hit-and-run

The city of Provo is bringing safety improvements to an area previously described as ‘dangerous’ by locals who walked or biked there, and they’ve worked in a touching tribute to a pedestrian who tragically died there in a hit-and-run crash.

It’s been more than three years since a jogger was hit and killed near the 820 North bridge in Provo and the case still remains unsolved.

Crime Who killed Provo jogger Isabelle Parr? Police still searching

Loved ones say 21-year-old UVU student Isabelle Parr was crossing the road when she was hit by a dark-colored pick-up truck that left the scene.

The night of December 1st, 2022 is imprinted in the minds of some Provo locals. “This whole area is notoriously dangerous,” said Jacob Brooks, a member of the non-profit, BikeWalk Provo, which advocates for safer streets. “It was dangerous from the start.”

Some who live near the 820 North bridge like Brooks witnessed the aftermath of that deadly crash there. “It was hard to see - that’s somebody’s daughter, that’s somebody’s friend,” Brooks said.

In specific, it was Matt Parr’s daughter who went for a jog that night. “It was a big tragedy in our lives and it changed our future,” said Parr.

Over the years, loved ones have described Isabelle to FOX 13 News as a kind spirit and a leader.

“She was a recently returned missionary from the Wichita, Kansas mission,” Parr said.

It was on that mission where she discovered a love for sunflowers. “Up at her gravesite, we keep sunflowers there all year round,” said Parr.

The city says plans to change this area had long been deliberated. “This has been in the works for about 10 to 15 years,” said David Michelsen, the project manager overseeing the work being done. “That unfortunate tragedy happened during that time frame where we had plans, we secured funding.”

But it wasn’t until last November that they were able to get started. Provo’s public works team made key changes to widen sidewalks and dead-end some concerning roadways.

“Specifically the intersection where Isabelle was killed,” Brooks said. “It was a dangerous one to turn on.”

“We’re getting the final touches on the project here,” Michelsen said.

As they wrap up the project and re-open the area to the public within the next few weeks, they’ve collaborated with her father Matt to make her a part of these final touches as well. “It felt like the natural thing to do,” said Michelsen.

Sunflowers are forever etched into this bridge - soon to be a year-round symbol of safety for passersby. “I hope they see that, Isabelle’s life - she didn’t die in vain,” said Brooks. “Her legacy will live on through safer streets.”

Her loved ones hope this will be a perennial reminder of the fact they’re still seeking answers.

“We just don’t know,” said Matt Parr. “We’re just kind of left hanging.”

Matt says their family isn’t concerned with punishing anyone, they’re simply trying to find solace for themselves at long last. “The first thing we thought of was that we’d forgive whoever was involved in the accident,” Parr said.

When the area re-opens to travel, the sunflower designs can be seen off both sides of the bridge that sits just above the Provo River.