BYU to close popular Y Mountain trail during Fourth of July holiday

PROVO, Utah — BYU will close one of the most popular trails in Provo during the upcoming holiday due to "severe conditions," school officials said Tuesday.

The Y Mountain Trail and parking lot will be closed to all hikers starting Thursday and lasting through Sunday.

According to the school, the temporary closure for severe conditions poses a safety risk to the public. The school also reminded the public that personal fireworks are never permitted on the BYU campus, and that fireworks have been banned across the city of Provo through July 5.

With high temperatures and low humidity expected to return for the July 4 holiday, the brush on and near the Y Mountain trail will be dry and susceptible to fire hazards.