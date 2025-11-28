Shoppers ready to battle Black Friday crowds, high prices

SALT LAKE CITY — Many Utahns are feeling the weight of rising costs this year as shoppers prepare to ambush the stores on Black Friday and throughout the weekend.

Browsing the toy shelves and checking out the prices can be daunting this year, but some stores are working to combat the rising costs as some shoppers still hope to afford putting toys under the tree.

Despite the gloom that many are feeling, everyone has something on their Christmas list, and most families look forward to their child's reaction to receiving that gift.

“It's mostly him, the typical response of, 'Man, I knew I was gonna get this!” shared shopper Kenzee Logue.

But coming out of the government shutdown, customers are worried about what they can afford.

“We know what the challenges are with everyone that's dealing with inflation and just the rising cost of everything… we've really taken a look at that and made prices lower this year," said Walmart market asset protection manager Michelle Maples.

Walmart has had to navigate rising costs and rising demand.

“There has been an increase in the need for toys," Maples explained. "We made sure that we got extra toys in.”

Walmart is having a Black Friday sale starting at 6 a.m. until Sunday, but there are even more ways to save.

“[Walmart has] rollbacks throughout the store, signing on that. So, as you're walking the store and looking for those good deals, look for those rollbacks. We have them flagged," said Maples.

Customers I spoke with had their own ways to save.

“Don't overbuy," Logue warned. "Keep within your budget. Keep within your means. As the holidays approach, we have three kids, and obviously, we want to buy them every new toy or whatever, but just make sure it's what you can afford.”

“I will go to a store where I know it's kind of cheap, and where I could get multiple stuff within that budget," added shopper Jammie Thompson. "I've done it before, even here, and I've got a whole bunch for like, $20.”

Shoppers told me they’re leaning on discounted prices this year.

“I feel like holiday is something everyone wants to celebrate, and with the rising prices, everyone should be able to celebrate it, and with other stores kind of making it more, like, reachable, accessible for other people, it's really nice of them," said Daylin Landry.

“It's really important to me, honestly, because I can be cheap sometimes, so when I'm able to come to stores and get small stuff and a lot for just what I have, it helps a lot," shared Thompson.

For a shopper like Logue, who is coming off maternity leave and feeling the impact of finances this year, it’s just as important for her to create a memorable Christmas for her family.

“We all look back on our memories as children, right?" she said. "I know my parents couldn’t afford the most luxury Christmas, but it was those memories of, we woke up and we had a specific Christmas breakfast that was always made, and just passing those traditions on to our kids is really important.”