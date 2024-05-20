Shot by ex-husband, Midvale woman survives for 'purpose here in life'

MIDVALE, Utah — As Sissy Garcia flips through pages of X-rays and clutches onto a necklace holding bullets, reminded of what happened nearly one year ago in Salt Lake City.

"It's sad because everything's gone," she said. "My life, my marriage, my dog."

Last July, Garcia was shot multiple times by her now ex-husband, Christopher Garcia, who pleaded guilty to attempted murder earlier this year; but almost 12 months later, Sissy is still reliving the trauma from that night.

"[Christopher] shot me three times and paused, and shot me again two times and stopped and then the last time it went in my mouth," Garcia described.

Sissy thought she was going to die, but in the moment she says she didn't have time to be scared, only focusing on surviving.

"I was counting those bullets just like he was," she explained. "I knew there were six in there and I was just thanking God I was still alive."

Talking one year later, tears do fill Garcia's eyes, not because she's remembering the violence she endured, but the memory of Mikita, the dog who always tried to protect her.

"She loved me, she didn't hurt me. If [Christopher] got too close to me, she would intervene," she said.

Sissy's recovery has been a long one, having to relearn to do basic things with her body. She was barely able to care for herself, let alone giving Makita the care and attention she needed.

Because of the situation, Garcia was forced to bring Makita to the Humane Society in August.

"I would have never gave her up, but I couldn't even take care of myself at that point," Sissy explained.

For the last few weeks, Garcia had hoped to find Makita and her new owners, but on Monday she received even more heartbreak, learning the dog had been euthanized.

"My niece she told me, 'You're going to see her again,' and I told her I feel like I will one day," Garcia said.

Despite the pain of everything she's been through, Garcia believes she's here for a reason.

"I have a purpose here in life," she said, "and that's just not going to hold me down or stop me."

Domestic violence victim resources (free, 24/7, confidential):