2 killed in school bus rollover accident near Cedar City

BERYL, Utah — Two people were killed and two others hospitalized after a school bus rollover accident on Beryl Highway in Iron County on Tuesday morning.

The Iron County Sheriff's Office said no students were on board the school bus at the time of the accident, which occurred just before 11:30 a.m.

Only the driver and an aide were on the bus after completing student drop-off at Escalante Valley Elementary School in Beryl, and both were transported to the hospital in unknown condition following the accident.

Authorities did not release any information on the two people killed during the incident, and their identities are being withheld until next of kin are notified. The accident is currently under investigation.

According to the Iron County School District, Thursday's accident was the third involving a school bus this year.

"We understand there may be questions or even criticism as this is the third accident this year involving a school bus. We want to assure our community that we value the safety of the children put under our care each day," the district said in a statement. "Our bus drivers annually complete safety trainings required by the state.

"We remain deeply committed to evaluating and strengthening our safety measures, ensuring our drivers receive the highest standard of preparation to keep every student safe on the road."