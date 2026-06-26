Emergency shutoffs begin across southern Utah, may extend to eastern Utah

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power has announced Friday morning that power shut-offs will begin as a safety precaution for areas in southern Utah on the Public Safety Power Shutoff notice.

Power lines serving Beaver, Garfield, Iron, Millard and Washington Counties have been shut off. Warnings remain in place for Carbon, Emery, Grand, Piute, San Juan, Uintah counties.

Thursday night, Rocky Mountain Power announced that the listed areas on Power Shut Off Watch would expand as most of southern and central Utah were announced to be in a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Red Flag Warning as fire weather conditions worsened over the weekend.