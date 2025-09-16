Human remains found in southeastern Utah identified as man missing since 2022

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — A set of human remains were found last week in San Juan County, and law enforcement announced Tuesday that they have identified the victim.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office said they received a report of "skeletal remains" on Thursday. It was not specified where within the county the bones were found.

The Utah Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that the remains belonged to a human. They then compared the individual's teeth to dental records, and they matched those of missing man Jamey Eugene Holyoak.

Holyoak was reported missing in April 2022 at age 47. Officials said at the time that he was last seen riding a bicycle in La Sal on April 15 and hadn't been seen or heard from in two weeks. They said he was likely homeless.

A cause of death was not provided in Tuesday's announcement; the sheriff's office said the investigation is still ongoing.

"The San Juan County Sheriff's Office would like to extend our condolences to the Holyoak Family at this time," they wrote.