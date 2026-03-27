Lake Powell management responds to changes at Bullfrog Marina

KANE COUNTY, Utah — The company contracted by the National Park Service to run day-to-day operations at Lake Powell is responding as water levels continue to impact access in the northern part of the lake.

Aramark will now manage marinas, houseboat and watercraft rentals, fuel docks, lodging, and other visitor services.

The company's Vice President of Operations for Lake Powell, Robert Knowlton, says the changes are being driven by declining water levels and safety concerns.

“If you think about it, it's kind of a shallow pan that's going to start receding here in the next three months,” Knowlton said.

He pointed to projections showing lake levels could drop to a point where parts of Bullfrog Marina become inaccessible, prompting a shift to deeper water areas like Halls Crossing.

“We’re in the process of making sure we keep everything safe and secure,” Knowlton said.

Moving houseboats, low water levels make for uncertain times on Lake Powell:

Moving houseboats, low water levels make for uncertain times on Lake Powell

As a result, Aramark has already started moving key operations from Bullfrog Marina to Halls Crossing. By June 1, that will include houseboats, boat rentals, and fuel docks.

Land-based services at Bullfrog will remain open, but the change marks a significant shift for boaters who typically access the lake from that marina.

Still, Knowlton says the message to visitors is clear.

“We’re still open and operating, and people should still come out to Lake Powell,” said Knowlton.

Knowlton added that lower water levels are also revealing new landscapes not seen in years.

“Glen Canyon is kind of unveiling itself in a way that we’ve never seen before,” Knowlton said.

Officials say visitors should plan and be aware of changing access points this summer, as conditions at Lake Powell continue to evolve.