Man found dead after presumed drowning at Lake Powell

KANE COUNTY, Utah — A man's body was found and recovered from Lake Powell Sunday morning after he likely drowned the night before.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said the victim, a 32-year-old man from Arizona, jumped from the upper deck of a houseboat on the north side of Wahweap Bay. He didn't resurface after going under the water, and witnesses called 911 around 8 p.m.

A team comprised of the Kane County Sheriff's Office, Utah Department of Natural Resources, and the National Park Service searched the water for the victim. His body was located by divers early Sunday morning. Officials said he was about 17 feet down.

The victim's name and official cause of death are not yet confirmed. He was taken to the state medical examiner's office.

