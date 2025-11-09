Southern Utah cops and firefighters battle it out over chili

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Almost all of the police and fire departments in Washington County were dispatched to a park in St. George on Saturday, but there wasn't any fire or emergency.

Public safety agencies came together at Vernon Worthern Park in a friendly competition over whose chili reigned supreme in a Battle of the Badges Chili Cookoff.

The public got a chance to sample each of the law enforcement culinary concoctions as did a panel of judges. While efforts from St. George Police and Hurricane Fire and Rescue scored high marks, it was ultimately a sweep for the Washington County Sheriff's Department with both the public and judges.

"We had our members of our command staff try several different ones and they chose this one mainly because of the uniqueness. We tried to go for depth of flavor," Deputy Josh Hensley said.

Hensley said their winning chili had chunks and brisket combined with a secret ingredient.

The event raised money for the Washington County Children's Justice Center, which helps kids who have been victims of abuse or other crimes.